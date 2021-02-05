Traditional worshippers commend Makinde for heeding calls to bring back state security committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Traditional Worshippers Association, Oyo State branch, yesterday, commended Governor Seyi Makinde for heeding their call for re-establishment of the state security committee that would comprise of representatives of security agencies, monarchs, religious leaders among other stakeholders.

The body had earlier advised the governor in a statement they released recently to immediately fall back to the state security committee approach to forestall security breaches in the state.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Association, Surveyor Dasola Fadiran and his Secretary, Dr Fayemi Fakayode and made available to newsmen, the body said efforts to fight insecurity would be made easier and less costly if the stakeholders at the grassroots were brought together monthly and issues relating to peaceful coexistence from different areas of the state were brought into the discussion.

They said the move would make the government have an early warning about issues that could lead to a crisis in the state, while same would be nipped in the bud immediately through delegation of authority to the local government management and the traditional leadership, as well as the religious leaders.

“We salute the courage of our governor for heeding our call for him to take the cheapest way out of solving the crisis in the state.”

“The State Security Committee was in place during the last administration and it was well used to make peaceful atmosphere pervade the State, it is cheap to maintain and it is used to avoid crisis instead of settling it.”

“The government should make the committee members have representation from all religious bodies, security agencies, traditional rulers and other strata of the society who have a communal bearing on the people at the grassroot.”

The association also asked the state government to allow for partnership from the traditional worshippers to make the forthcoming Oyo State Cultural-Tourism Festival more captivating and enduring.

They said the event, if well packaged and given necessary publicity, would attract global respect for Oyo State as the hub of Yoruba culture.

