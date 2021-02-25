Toyin Raymond Onoriode becomes ECOWAS youth ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has appointed Raymond Onoriode, founder and CEO of Ambitious Wears and Communication as Youth Ambassador.

The appointment, which was announced in an official letter from the West African Youth Council is in recognition of his laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work, and diligence in the area of service to humanity.

Describing Raymond as a man of integrity, the statement noted that his recognition by ECOWAS will solidify all he stands for.

In another development, the Leadership of West Africa, ECOWAS Youth Council on February 22, honored Raymond Onoriode as ECOWAS Youth Council Ambassador.

He was also honored with the National youth council of Nigeria Leadership Award of Excellence in Leadership, presented by H.E Ambassador Ologun Seun Williams.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ologun Seun Williams, said the Youth Council created Leadership award to honour youths that have distinguished themselves in various capacities and professions in West Africa.

He equally stated that the Council deems it fit to give him the honor as EYC Ambassador with National youth council of Nigeria Leadership Award of Excellence based on his representation at all levels for young people and the courage to take up political leadership and also providing leadership for the younger generation.

On his part, Raymond Onoriode said he has been a crusader for social justice, change, service to humanity, and a strong Advocate for Paradigm Shift, thus taking his generation from shackles of obscurity to limelight without fear or favor.

He equally hinted that the honor is a morale booster for him. He promised ECOWAS YOUTH COUNCIL to be a worthy Ambassador at all levels both local and International.

