Top 10 most influential entrepreneurs in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians are strong, powerful, as well as a few of the most tireless individuals on the planet. In addition to been featured in Forbes entrepreneurs’ checklist and other positions, the nation additionally shows off one of the world’s biggest pools of growing middle-class

They have usual traits – offering business services, effect on the different fields and inspirations to old and young generations around the globe.

Look at some young superstars under 40 CEOs – that are standing out as well as making the nation proud in various industries.

Uche Pedro – Bella Naija

Age: 34

CEO: Bella Naija

Uche Pedro is the creator as well as CEO of BellaNaija, a media tech brand recognized for home entertainment and way of living content as well as its specific niche for wedding affairs.

The prize-winning young business owner was honoured with the Forbes Woman New Media Honor for 2019 in March.

Linda Ikeji

Age: 38

CEO: Linda Ikeji Blog Site & TV

Linda is the Chief Executive Officer of one of one of the most prominent idea blog sites as well as TV, Linda Ikeji. The Nigerian business owner is likewise among the most successful bloggers in Africa.

Commonly described as the richest Nigerian blog owner, who redefined the blogging-sphere in Nigeria. In 2012, she was named amongst Africa’ 20 most famous females by Forbes.

Seun Osewa

Age: 36

Osewa is Nigerian internet business owner as well as owner of the preferred conversation-like platform, Nairaland. He released the forum in March 2005, which was predicted as the greatest African online forum by Forbes.

Ayodeji Adewunmi (35 ), Opeyemi Awoyemi (31) as well as Olalekan Olude (35 )

Founders: Jobberman *.

The 3 business owners established the recruiting company as an undergrad at the Obafemi Awolowo College, Ile Ife in 2009.

The company has grown to end up being Nigeria’s number 1 employment platform aiding companies and jobseekers resolve their employment as well as work challenges respectively.

Temie Giwa-Tubosun.

Age: 33.

CEO: LifeBank.

Temie’s business is to conserve lives. For this, the Nigerian-American health and wellness manager, owner of LifeBank, a company venture which allows timely shipment of blood to medical facilities and clients that need it.

READ ALSO:

In 2018, the company won MIT Fix Worldwide Obstacle in wellness classification and seeking to begin on-demand distribution of oxygen surveillance tools like pulse oximeters, regular, scheduled shipment of oxygen to restore depleted hospital supply in Africa’s most heavily populated nation.

Anthony Ejefoh

Age: 22

CEO: BStock01 Media

Nigerian business owner and founder of the Bstock01 Media. Anthony has operated in mobile as well as digital media on the Africa continent for over 4 years with specialized in product growth as well as administration with a B.Sc. in Business Administration. While Anthony is one of the Best Media Expert in Nigeria at the moment.

Onyeka Akumah

Age: 33

CEO: Farmcrowdy

Onyeka Akumah is the creator of Farmcrowdy, among Nigeria’s technology start up success tales. Farmcrowdy began to gain prevalent acknowledgment in 2017 after it elevated $1 million in funding, a significant quantity for any African start-up at the time.

With its success tales, Farmcrowdy is currently collaborating with 11,000 farmers while Onyeka is one of the influencers in Agri technology organization in Nigeria at the minute.

Abubakar Falalu

Age: 28

CEO: Falgates

In a region understood for underdevelopment and with a high rate of joblessness and also raising hardship degree, Falalu started Falgates, a business that ranches and also mills rice, creating regarding 15 heaps daily.

Falalu with his firm has encouraged and used virtually 200 individuals and also produced $400,000 (N144 million) as revenue in 2017, according to a Forbes’ report.

He was likewise called amongst the respected Forbes Under-30 list and among Africa’s most appealing young entrepreneurs.

Oluwatobi Ajayi

Age: 30

CEO at Nord Autos Limited

Ajayi is the Chairman/CEO of Nord Cars Limited, an African car brand name. In an interview with the PUNCH, he claimed he wishes to change the Nigerian transport market and influenced favorably on the Nigerian economic situation.

Etop Ikpe

Age: 36

CEO: Cars45

Etop Ikpe is the founder and executive policeman of Nigeria’s initial as well as biggest Automobile Technology trading platform, Cars45. He has previous experience at DealDey and Konga prior to establishing his own firm.

The technology company has disrupted the utilized automobiles and sales industry by using people a rapid as well as hassle-free method to sell their vehicles. Considering that beginning in 2016, Cars45 now has greater than 30 physical examination and centres.

Kindly Share This Story: