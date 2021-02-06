Tony Momoh’s last wishes for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

With Bicameral Legislature, Central Government in the name Federation, Nigeria cannot work

Tony Momoh roars in support of Restructuring

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/01/nigeria-cannot-work-tony-momoh-roars-in-support-of-restructuring/

That was Saturday Vanguard’s lead story last weekend and when I conducted that interview earlier in the week, I did not know that it would be the last I would hear from the blunt and straight forward Auchi Prince, Tony Momoh.

In adherence to preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, I have reduced my physical interactions. So, I had requested to speak with the former Minister of Information and Culture via the phone rather than having a physical interview session.

The last time we met physically was in 2018 but we had kept in touch regularly via phone.

In that no-holds barred interview which lasted for more than one hour, the audio clip of which I continue to play regularly to remind me of the transience of life, Prince Tony Momoh expressed his wishes for a more organized Nigeria.

I doubt that he was able to read the interview last Saturday before death came calling several hours later. So, what were his dying wishes?

Restructuring

He was a fierce advocate for Restructuring, True Federalism or Devolution of Powers as he believed that Nigeria, as presently constituted, is bound to fail.

“There is nothing we can do from my analysis that is not going to be defeated by Restructuring. You must decongest the political space. When you decongest the political space, economic deregulation will be automatic”, he had told me.

According to him, the 93 areas of responsibility (Exclusive List) of the federal government must be reduced to less than 24 so that the federating units would take charge of some added responsibilities.

Bicameral Legislature

Prince Momoh had an aversion for the current full time, bicameral structure of the National Assembly and he never hid it. He had continued to express his preference for a Unicameral Legislature and a Parliamentary system.

He said; “We must look back, have one lawmaking arm at the Centre because that is what we need now and lawmakers will be part-time. Then perhaps, in the regions or so, we have Parliamentary system because in the states for now, only the governor is elected, the deputy governor is a spare tyre.

The governor has all the money coming to the state, he pockets it and decides what to do with it. But if we have Parliamentary system in the states for instance, the majority would form government and execute the programmes of the zones.

“So, we have six federating units that the powers at the Centre would go to and then the regions can make arrangements for security like Amotekun. If you have Amotekun in six zones, within six months there won’t be kidnapping, there won’t be banditry.

What we have now is that our federal government is struggling with activities it cannot supervise or even effectively monitor. Until we have the will power to decongest the political space, I do not think Nigeria can work. I do not think so. The lapses we see now in fighting corruption, fighting insecurity and reworking the economy are all traceable to the constitutional provisions of budgeting and putting structures that are ill-advised”.

Zoning

Prince Momoh believed that zoning is inevitable in the presidential system that we practise.

He said; “The type of government you run determines the type of arrangement you make. In Parliamentary system, you contest at the constituency level of Parliament. Tafawa Balewa contested in Balewa and the party with the majority, NPC, formed the government. In a presidential system, it is wider. In a gubernatorial election, the whole state is your constituency but you must have a deputy from a different Senatorial District.

“In a presidential election, you cannot have a running mate from your own part of the country. It is between the North and South. So, in a presidential system, zoning is inevitable.

“Because it (Nigeria) is only one constituency, the zoning must be between the North and South. Several other interests have also come up with regards to religion and even age considerations. Zoning is inevitable in a presidential system. You cannot have two candidates from the same area in a presidential system. Parliamentary system does not allow for zoning unlike our current Presidential system”.

The Man, Tony Momoh

Prince Tony Momoh, a Journalist and Lawyer, was a bibliotherapist and cultural engineer. He was the 165th child of Momoh the first. “He is the third of the four children his mother had for Momoh the first and his mother was the junior of the three groups into which the Momoh Household of 45 wives and 245 children were organised”, his biography reads.

He had degrees in Mass Communication and Law and was a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He worked in various capacities, including professional and administrative, in the Daily Times of Nigeria Group, and between 1986 and 1990 was the Minister of Information and Culture of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Nigeria Airways and was a member of the Nigerian Press Council.

He was also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Jos, my alma mater.

Between 1991 and 1993, Momoh was Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigerian Airways. He was appointed a Member of the Edo State Economic Advisory Committee in 1991, and a member of the Nigerian Press Council in December 1992. As of 1996 Momoh was one of the directors of the Newswatch magazine.

Momoh was Director of the Alex Ekwueme Presidential Campaign Organization in 1999. He was chairman, Media and Publicity of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) Campaign Organisation in the 2003 and 2007 elections. He was also Chairman of the Political Committee of the Muhammadu Buhari Organisation.

In January 2011 Momoh was appointed Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the lead-up to the April 2011 general elections.

Momoh was emphatic that the CPC would bar any of its aspirants to become candidates if they were to engage in corrupt practices or thuggery during the primaries.

His fiery pen had in the Second Republic led him into a face-off with the National Assembly, a development which made him to institute a case against the federal lawmakers.

According to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Chief Sebastine Hon,

the Court of Appeal in “Senate of the National Assembly vs. Tony Momoh ((1982) FNLR 307”, though held that Prince Momoh’s action was premature – since the Senate had not taken steps to compel his attendance – it laid down general principles regarding exercise of oversight functions by the National Assembly, thus:“The powers of the National Assembly to investigate are not general but are limited to the executing or administration of laws enacted by the National Assembly and the disbursement and administering of moneys appropriated by it.

“In other words, the constitutional provisions granting oversight functions do not constitute the National Assembly as a universal ‘Ombudsman’ with power to invite and scrutinise the conduct of every member of the public.

“The powers of the National Assembly in this regard are further circumscribed and limited by subsection (2) of the equivalent of section 88 of the 1999 Constitution – in that the National Assembly can only invite members of the public when it wants to gather facts for the purpose of enabling it to make laws or amend existing laws”.

There is no fitting tribute to a fallen compatriot than to carry on with his dreams. Those in charge of Nigeria may want to take a second look at Prince Tony Momoh’s last wishes and perhaps, honour his memory. May God grant Prince Tony Momoh eternal rest, comfort the living, and heal the broken-hearted. Amen.

