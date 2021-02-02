Tony Momoh’s death, a colossal loss to Nigeria — Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, as a colossal loss to Nigeria and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, said the death of the elder statesman, politician and journalist were painful and heartbreaking.

The governor urged family, friends and colleagues of the deceased as well as leadership of APC to work towards immortalising the late Momoh, saying what he stood for and advocated during his lifetime was a better Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said the country would sorely miss the rich experience and knowledge of the former Daily Times Editor and ex-National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, CPC, especially his contributions to national issues through politics and his editorial contents.

He said: “The death of Prince Tony Momoh is a great loss to Nigeria. The late Momoh made lots of positive impact in Nigeria during his life time as a journalist, media manager, lawyer, politician and elder statesman.

“As Minister of Information and Culture between 1986 and 1990 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, Prince Momoh served his nation meritoriously.

“As a democrat, he played active roles in the formation of various political platforms at the transition stage of Nigeria from military dictatorship to civilian rule. He led his former party, the Congress for Political Change (CPC) to form the APC with other political Parties and contributed positively to the party’s victories in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

“I sympathise with President Muhammadu Buhari, the entire leadership and members of our party.

“I also commiserate with Government and people of Edo State on the loss of their illustrious son.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give the immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

