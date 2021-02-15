Tonto Dikeh’s ex Churchill Olakunle introduces PA as wife

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Churchill Olakunle has introduced his former personal assistant (P.A), Rosy Meurer as his new wife.

Meurer was at the centre of Churchill’s divorce brouhaha with Tonto who alleged that he was having an extra marital affair with Meurer, his then P.A. in 2017.

Meurer later came out to debunk the allegations.

Churchill, in a birthday message penned to Meurer on Monday, on his official Instagram handle @olakunlechurchill, addressed Meurer as Mrs. Churchill.

Below are extracts from the handle:

“A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock,”

“When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.’’

“When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope in God that He will give me back all l have lost.”

“Happy birthday Mrs. Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 24/7 by the special grace of God”

Vanguard News Nigeria

