Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Teebillz romances another woman

Kindly Share This Story:

Since their ludicrously celebrated separation and the drama that ensued, Nigerian superstar singer Tiwa Savage and her estranged husband, Tunji Balogun, famously known as Teebillz have kept things pretty much on the level, possibly for the sake of the child between them. But if recent posts by Teeebillz is anything worth its salt it appears he has found love again – in the arms of an undisclosed woman.

In one of the posts (picture used here) Teebillz writes: “Without her, my life won’t be perfect! Without her, you won’t have your little 15min of fame either…….. don’t get it twisted! #TheOnlyOne .” In another post, he only posted the picture of the woman with a caption that reads “My Healer”.

Of course, there was a whale of reactions with many wishing him well while others decided to stick their necks out too far, dragging Tiwa Savage and their son into the fray.

Teebillz wouldn’t have any of such as he defended the honour of the singer.

Hear him: “I respectfully have $1M on Mama Jamjam on a verzuz from 1900 to 2021…….. whoever the f**k can challenge her! Just waiting? Just in case you don’t understand I have a million dollars on Mama Jamjam for whoever the f**k wanna battle! I’ve been watching y’all lil fuckers!”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: