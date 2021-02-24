Timi Frank faults confirmation of ex-Service Chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, condemned in strong terms, the Senate’s confirmation of the immediate past Service Chiefs as ambassadors.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, described the approval given by the upper chamber to “the same ex-military top shots it had severally rejected and called for their sack over incompetence” as a gross betrayal of the people’s trust.

The Bayelsa-born political activist insisted that “the action of the Senate smacks of raising personal gain above the wishes and aspirations of the generality of Nigerians who have spoken out strongly against the wrongful and ill-advised nomination of the ex-military leaders as ambassadors by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He said that he is not surprised that despite opposition to the confirmation by the minority caucus, “the APC-dominated chamber went ahead to act in an unpatriotic and anti-people manner just to please themselves

While commending the opposition lawmakers, especially the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, “for speaking the minds of majority of Nigerians who will continue to oppose the gross abuse of power by the Buhari administration,” he declared that posterity will judge the present crop of APC members.

He vowed that Nigerians in the diaspora would not fail to receive the envoys with protests in countries they would be assigned while calling on members of the international community to reject their posting.

He added: “We will not rest until the present administration learns to respect the will of the people.

“Confirming the same set of officers it called for their sack more than thrice over incompetence in mitigating insecurity in the country as serving military top echelon is bad.

“How can men who failed to bring Nigeria any respite against criminal gangs despite vast arms and ammunitions at their disposal as military chiefs now be relied upon to win the country laurels through diplomacy which has been regarded as a war by other means?

“Clearly, Buhari made a mistake by nominating failed officers for ambassadorial positions. The Senate has compounded that mistake by approving the nominations.

He called on Nigerian voters to “reward the politicians by voting them out of office during the 2023 general elections.”

