Three feared dead, others injured as NURTW, Park managers clash in Oyo

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

SEQUEL to a recent ruling by an Oyo State High Court which nullified the appointment of park managers in the state, a fresh bloody clash ensued between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Park Management System leading to the deaths of about three people.

The park management system was inaugurated by Governor Seyi Makinde last year after the proscription of the activities of the NURTW.

But, the court declared the PMS illegal in a ruling last week. Apparently struggling for the control of motor parks within the city, the NURTW and the park managers were embroiled in crisis.

Though it could not be verified as of the time of filing this report, a member of NURTW, Kazeem Ekolo said no fewer than three members of the union were killed.

“Three of our members were killed and the so-called park managers evacuated their corpses. The governor must be proactive,” he said.

Vanguard further gathered that four other people were shot at the Ifeleye market in Ibadan by hoodlums who came from the Foko area of Ibadan.

According to another source, the hoodlums arrived at the area around 7:30 pm and started shooting sporadically.

A resident of Oke Padre identified as Abass said, “Those hoodlums came back last night. They shot four people and when the police repelled their attack, they left but returned late at night. The insecurity is getting too tense in Ibadan”.

When Vanguard called the State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Gbenga Fadeyi, his phone did not connect.

