This credit repair 101 by specialist Alex Miller is all you need to fix your credit report

Your credit score is a huge part of your financial identity, and it’s much harder to go about your life if your score is poor. Luckily, there are some special individuals who help people repair their credit and start fresh.

Alex Miller is the CEO of Alex Miller Credit Repair, where he helps hundreds of people achieve the financial life they’ve always dreamed of. Here’s more information about the credit repair process and how it could work for you.

What is credit repair?

Credit repair is all about getting unfavorable records off of your credit report and emphasizing the good ones. This process will also remove any fraudulent information that appears on your report in error or as a result of identity theft.

What’s the process like? How long does it take?

I employ the 3 Round Burst Method, which involves reporting inaccuracies and bad reports in three major waves. All I need from the client is a reputable record of all of their previous credit history, which can be obtained from a free online company. The process of expunging all of these records only takes about 90 days from start to finish.

What results should people expect?

While everyone’s results may vary, most of our customers see an improvement of 150-300 points in their score in just 90 days. If you have good accounts, you’ll only be left with these.

If you don’t have any positive accounts, things get a little trickier. You’ll start out with no credit again, like a teenager. This may seem difficult, but it’s much easier to get a higher credit score when you have no marks against you than it is to improve a very bad score.

What type of people use your services?

Some individuals think that I only work with people who are incredibly broke and have nowhere else to turn. I’m enthusiastic about working with these clients, but this isn’t always the case. I’ve worked with people from all walks of life. People are most surprised to find out that I’ve worked with NFL and NBA players to expunge millions of dollars worth of debt. A surprising number of people can benefit from our help.

If your credit score is causing you problems making big purchases or receiving loans, Alex Miller and his credit score services could make a huge difference in your life. His services are affordable and available to people in all 50 states, so don’t hesitate to schedule a consultation.

