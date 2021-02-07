They want to drag me into attempted murder case – Falodun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

A founder of a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) ‘ED. SayNo2Slavery,’ Damilola Falodun has decried an attempt by some online media organisation to malign her name in a criminal case involving two young girls who sought to kill their parents.

In a recent publication by some of the online platforms, titled, “See the Two Girls That Sent Assassins to Kill Their Rich Parents” , Falodun lamented how the bloggers allegedly placed her photograph alongside the criminal girls as an accomplice in the matter without her knowledge, thereby, connecting her to the crime.

Speaking in Lagos, Falodun questioned how her photograph that was totally different and separately taken as a single picture was attached to that of the two girls who committed the crime, noting that the insertion of her photograph contradicts the story headline that reads “Two girls that sent assassins to kill their rich parents”

“The picture in circulation was the picture I used several years ago when I granted an interview to the press about my ordeal in a foreign land,” Falodun stated.

“The post is fraught with malicious intent to damage my personality. It is also a goose chase to find my bold picture to be used as incriminating matter against my strong belief and passion towards eradication of slavery and foreign trafficking which I have committed myself into after being a victim myself, thereby, rendered me a marked person.

“I have instructed my lawyers to cause a demand letter to the publishers from further peddling the defamatory story, and take other necessary actions to correct the anomaly,” remarked Falodun.

Meanwhile, Damilola Falodun in an exclusive interview granted to Vanguard sometime ago, narrated a horrid experience she had in the hands of foreign traffickers in Oman. After her return to Nigeria, through divine providence, and subsequent engagement with the House of Oduduwa Foundation for reintegration, she set up the NGO, “ED. SayNo2Slavery” to fight the scourge and stigma of human trafficking in the country.

