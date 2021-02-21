There’s a lot of money on Instagram – Happiness Adebayo

Kindly Share This Story:

Happiness Adebayo, Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare, who is arguably referred to as number one in Africa in the business of human hair and skincare recently revealed in an Instagram post what has helped her business to grow.

According to her, her discovery or the advent of Instagram changed the game for her.

Hear her : “When I stated my businesses on Instagram I had no idea they would turn out so big by just marketing and screaming on here.

In fact if I had known that I could put up something for sale here and they will get sold out in no time , turn over , make sales , save and make a lot of money maybe I would have doubled my hustle again.”

“There is a lot of money on Instagram if you are consistently consistent. Don’t play with that business, it can grow big if you build it. Even if it’s pure water I post for sales here strategically I will cash out,” she adds.

Happiness Adebayo goes by the name @gleeoflife on Instagram and currently boasts over 500 thousand followers. She’s a mother of three. Recently she gifted top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe who is her brand ambassador a Range Rover HSE.

