Theodore Orji condemns burning of police station in Aba

By Steve Oko, Aba

The Senator representing the Abia Central district, Senator Theodore Orji, has condemned in very strong terms, “the wanton destruction” of Abayi Police Station, in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The station was on the wee hours of Tuesday, invaded by yet to be identified gunmen who reportedly killed one of the policemen on duty before setting the station on fire.

Consequently, the state government imposed a ban on tricycle and motorcycle operation between 7 pm and 7 am after placing an N1 million bounty on the attackers.

Senator Orji who described the attack as barbaric condoled with the family of the deceased cop.

He called on members of the public with any useful information on how to track down the perpetrators to volunteer the same to the security agencies.

The former Governor in a release by his Chief Liaison Officer, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere urged the security agencies not to be deterred by the activities of hoodlums assuring them of his continued support.

Senator Orji also urged every citizen to be vigilant against the activities of men of the underworld, saying that co-operation between the people and security agencies will help make society a safer place.

Vanguard News Nigeria

