The stunning profile of Enugu LG Chair, popularly as ‘Mr. Zero Protocol’

By Gwiyi Solomon

“I start with the premise that the function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers.” — Ralph Nader once said

Moved by his passion to leave a footprint and engender massive development and growth of people of Igboeze South local government area of Enugu State, Hon. Peter Andy, young, creative and innovative, irrespective of the pervading economic impasse across the globe, has led a charge that culminated in the empowerment of his people, especially market women and youths of the LGA.

Leadership called at Hon. Peter Andy’s door very early in life as the young Mayor was former student union leader, who came into limelight when the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi appointed him as caretaker committee chairman of Igbo Eze south LGA in 2019.

Although he was Special Assistant to the governor prior to this development, where he had received every necessary leadership training required of him to Excel in this regard.

As caretaker chairman of Igbo Eze South Local government area, Andy within the short time he held sway brought back government to the people of Igbo Eze South LGA. This was made possible because of the fact that he is from the grassroots and as such understands the language of the people in the hinterlands.

Some of his giant strides as caretaker committee chairman included provision of free water to all and grading of local roads. Above all, he brought back sanity, orderliness, accessibility and development back to Igbo Eze South Local Government.

From the word “Go” sometime last year, since mounting the podium as council chairman of Igboeze South LGA, Hon. Peter Andy, who, having cut his teeth in the leadership ideology of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the executive governor of Enugu state, believes that “the growth and development of people is the highest calling of leadership”, swung into actions, raising leadership bar in Enugu North Senatorial zone and setting the pace in local government administration across the state.

Already, as I put pen to paper in trying to chronicle the giant strides of this young lad within one year in office, Peter Andy has empowered over 158 village women with N50,000 each for petty businesses and also offered petty business supports to 347 women and men with N20,000 each.

Knowing prettily that “as we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others” — according to Bill Gates, Hon. Peter Andy further capacitated another round of seven talented young persons drawn from different communities of Igboeze South LGA with the Sum of N500,000 each, to be used to promote their chosen careers and God-given talents.

However, the Peter Andy administration still within one year in office, has spearheaded and superintended over a skill acquisition and training programme organised for both the Youths and women of the LGA who got sponsorship and supports for their different areas of training.

Indeed, in the words of Bill Bradley, “leadership is unlocking people’s potential to become better.” Nothing more.

Going forward, Peter Andy has within one year in office, built a motorised industrial borehole powered with Mikano Sound-proof generator set at Ikolo, Ibagwa-Aka, State-of-the-art toilet facility at the local govt secretariat; just as he is currently handling the ongoing drilling of motorised industrial borehole at Alor-Agu.

Also in the young Mayor’s kitty include state-of-the-art toilet facility at Nkwo Ibagwa-Aka, total overhaul (rehabilitation/renovation) and equipment of Ovoko Health Center, state-of-the-art toilet facility at Orie Igbo-Eze, Iheaka; Ongoing construction of modern Health Center at Anyanwu-Anyasi, Ibagwa-Aka; state-of-the-art toilet facility at Afor Unadu and Repair of the heavy-duty machines (Caterpillar and Grader) that have been abandoned for almost 12 years.

Others are provision of Covid-19 palliatives to the 16 wards of Igbo-Eze South, Council of Igwes, people living with disabilities, UNN staff, widows and youths; Offsetting of remaining bill for completion and energizing of Uzoego Ibagwa electricity, Ongoing construction of Police Post at Iheaka and Offsetting the bill for electricity expansion to Unadu community.

The Peter Andy administration within one year in office also cleared the bill for Electricity expansion at Ndadu Ibagwa-Aka, Ongoing development of a brand new daily market at Iheaka, Offsetting the bill for renovation of Eburummiri Ibagwa Health Post, Part renovation of Ibagwa-Aka Health Center, Ongoing construction of Town Hall for Ndioke village as part of their compensation for their land used for the ongoing Type III Primary Health Care and Grading of major and village roads.

It is instructive to state at this juncture that Hon. Peter Andy is a sworn GBURUS; in fact, one of the most zealous and fervent advocates of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s principles and philosophies. And he does this through his numerous political movements which include a popular youth movement across Enugu North Senatorial zone known as “Ebube-Adada.”

It was however in recognition of the above that the energetic, creative and innovative council boss was recently decorated with three major traditional titles such as “Onwanetiriora” of Ezema Ibagwa, “Oribeochetaibe” of Uhunowerre Community and “Ikejiejemba” of Ibagwa-Aka.

In the end, there is no gainsaying that since the emergence of Hon. Peter Andy, the Executive Chairman of Igboeze South LGA on March 4, 2020, the great people of the council area have continued to harvest the dividends and benefits of that singular political decision.

Indeed, “a great leader’s courage to fulfill his vision comes from passion, not position.” —John Maxwell once said.

Go forward, Mr. Zero protocol; your people are solidly behind you.

Gwiyi Solomon, a public affairs analyst wrote from Nsukka, Enugu State.

