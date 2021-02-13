‘The Milkmaid’ pioneers as Nigeria’s first Best International Feature Film Oscar submission

Kindly Share This Story:

“The Milkmaid” has made history as the first successful Best International Feature Film (BIFF) Oscar submission by Nigeria, one of the world’s top 3 movie producing nations. Its Oscar qualification run and its award wins – including 5 wins from 8 nominations at the African Movie Academy Awards – mark an important evolution point in Nigerian cinema, best known for commercial Nollywood hits in English, Nigeria’s official language.

“The Milkmaid” was shot in Nigeria’s mountainous Taraba state—part of the Northeast cluster of states that are at the center of Boko Haram insurgency – with dialogue entirely in Hausa and Fulfulde, two widely spoken Nigerian languages.

“We are proud of what our Oscar run has meant for our cast and crew, for the Nigerian film industry, and for Nigerians everywhere,” said director and producer, Desmond Ovbiagele.

“We wanted to tell a story that truly reflected the impact and complexities of religious insurgency in Nigeria on those who experience it by force or by choice. Achieving that and being recognized as belonging among the best of the best in international storytelling through film is an incredible honor and we are thrilled that we’ve opened the door for a greater diversity of stories to be told.”

“The Milkmaid” tells the story of two sisters, Aisha (Anthonieta Kalunta) and Zainab (Maryam Booth), caught in an unyielding cycle of extremism in rural Nigeria. It is a story told with an alluring sensitivity to detail and care for showing audiences what life might be like for young women – and young men – kidnapped [and held hostage] by extremists [who face the choice of rebelling or pledging allegiance to insurgent forces].

A week after “The Milkmaid” was accepted by the Academy, 300 boys were kidnapped by extremists from a school in Kankara, in northern Nigeria, a chilling reprise of the 2014 abduction of 276 girls in Chibok that sparked the #BringBackOurGirls campaign. “The Milkmaid” is not only a timely film, but a necessary one. Though a fictional account, it humanizes the often nameless and faceless victims of religious insurgency heard in the news, and particularly when the victims are of African descent.

“Stories that capture the full humanity of Africa and its people have struggled to be seen and valued by international audiences,” said executive producer, Seun Sowemimo. “With “The Milkmaid,” we put an immense effort to capture the beauty of Nigeria’s rural communities and its people with great care and depth, balancing this against a frank depiction of the tragedy of violent extremism that has torn families, friends, and parts of our country apart. We were honored to be the first Nigerian submission accepted by the Academy, we are elated to represent our country in this next stage of the Oscars and are excited that with the rise of streaming platforms, millions around the world will have an opportunity to see the film.”

“The Milkmaid” will continue to be screened at film festivals including the New York African Film Festival through February 14 and the Pan African Film Festival (February 28 – March 14). The film’s producers are currently exploring global distribution partnerships.

Vanguard News Nigeria

