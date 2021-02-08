The many talents of Nabeel Ahmad: From consulting companies like Walt Disney studios to building a media empire

Kindly Share This Story:

From the outside, the world of entrepreneurship looks like it’s filled with glitz and glamour. Seeing entrepreneurs who have become millionaires and billionaires, many aspiring individuals dream of reaching their level of success one day.

However, behind all that glitz and glamour is the hard work and challenges that these individuals faced and overcame. The harsh reality is that the path to becoming a successful entrepreneur is one that is filled with challenges and failure.

Nabeel Ahmad is an exceptional, young entrepreneur who has achieved success in business by overcoming all the challenges and failures he faced along the way. At a very young age, Nabeel has established multiple successful businesses, all of them grouped under his main establishment, Skyray Ventures.

Mogul Press is the product of Nabeel’s ever-growing interest in public relations and communications and is just of his numerous successful ventures. It has undoubtedly become one of the fastest-growing PR firms in the world today.

READ ALSO:

Nabeel felt a need to disrupt the PR industry. He just never agreed with the traditional methods used by most PR firms, as they completely depended on pitching and guesswork, which doesn’t always give strong results.

“Our PR firm is based on results, not on guesswork,” Nabeel says, “Our clients don’t pay us for pitching or guesswork. They only pay for results.”

Mogul Press is presently generating millions of dollars a month, and Nabeel plans to enhance the business by the end of 2021. He says, “We want to continue disrupting the PR industry, and help people tell their stories through the media.”

Moreover, some of Nabeel’s other praiseworthy achievements include working with Walt Disney Studios for marketing and public relations for The Lion King in 2019. This was a huge career leap for Nabeel, as everyone knows just how popular The Lion King is amongst children and adults!

It seems like there’s nothing Nabeel can’t do. From PR to marketing to digital media, Nabeel is a man of many talents. More so, he was recognized by International Business Times as “one of the top marketing experts in the world.”

When it comes down to it, it’s apparent that Nabeel’s ability to stay ahead of his competitors is not just because of his marketing and PR skills for scaling his clients’ businesses – though these are indefinitely all very crucial to Nabeel’s success – but also that he and his global team care about their clients and their success.

Today, apart from being the founder and CEO of Skyray Ventures, a holding company that owns various companies in different industries including technology, media, and marketing, Nabeel is also an influential columnist on some of the most renowned publications in the world, such as Forbes and Entrepreneur Magazine.

Nabeel’s talents were the result of his never-ending persistence, self-belief, and hard work. Moreover, Nabeel always worked smart, he knew when exactly was the right time to make the right decision.

At just the age of 23, Nabeel Ahmad has become a millionaire and one of the most sought-after marketing and PR experts of the 21st century. We feel Nabeel won’t just stop here, and his talents will only grow with time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: