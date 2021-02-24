TGL promises reduction in autocrashes in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Holds management retreat

By Bose Adelaja

Temple Group Limited (TGL), has reiterated its commitment to provide good services in order to minimise the rate of auto crashes and fatalities across Nigeria just as it concluded its annual management retreat.

The group said it has partnered government at all levels to guarantee the sound road worthiness of vehicles plying Nigerian roads.

Rising from the three days retreat which held in Abuja with the theme “Greater Workforce for Sustainability”, the pioneer of computerised vehicle inspection service (CVIS) said the retreat which hosted top management staff and key executives of the company was to extray some of the causes of road accidents with a view of proffering solution.

According to the MD/CEO, of TGL, Prince Segun Obayendo, the retreat was an opportunity for the company to strengthen the commitment to grow the people behind the Temple Group brand.

He said “You will all agree with me that last year was a defining moment for us as a group. Right from the headquarters here in Abuja to the coastal city of Lagos, we weren’t totally immune to the destruction occasioned by COVID-19 and its cousin, the #ENDSARS protests, which rocked the country to its foundation’’.

ALSO READ:

He said the company will soar higher regardless of the pandemic and protests saying, ”As we emerge from the ashes of these destructions into the bright sunlight, we are confronted with the reality that this business will only triumph when its workforce is in full control of all the opportunities to improve its capacities and capabilities at its disposal”.

Other objectives of the meeting was to ensure that vehicle owners and other road users ply the roads with minimal mechanical defects of accidents.

The MD/CEO said among the inspections carried out at any of the computerised vehicle inspection centres are emission, headlamps test, brakes efficiency states, steering and alignment tests, visual inspection to check for safety requirements in vehicles, and underneath inspection to check for chassis and frame of vehicles.

“If these mechanical components are deemed roadworthy after the inspection, it contributes a reduction in the rate of accidents and carnages on the roads,” he said.

The retreat featured speakers like global human resources influencer and ISO31000 certified lead manager, Mr Adeyemi Ajayi, Senate, and senior faculty member, PAN African University, Dr Segun Vincent, London Business School Alumni, and Sloan Fellowship programme graduate, Dr Maxwell Ubah, Serial award-winning HR Practitioner, Mr Terna Segher and Public Speaker and Personal Development Trainer, Mr Obinnaya Uruakpa.

Topics of discussion ranged from the framework for global best practices in Human Resources Management, emotional intelligence, problem-solving skills, and global best practices in achieving greater workforce.

High point of the retreat was the presentation of awards to members of staff. The GM LACVIS, Mr Segun Ogunnaike, and Mrs Lilian Onyinyen Chukwu of ACVTS were presented with the Long Service Award and 13 years of Service respectively in appreciation of their commitment, loyalty and contribution to the growth of the Temple Group Brand.

Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service, CVIS, adopts global best practices in the inspection of service to determine its roadworthiness status. It is driven by the vision to be the preferred vehicle inspection operator of African origin with Global acceptance.

CVIS is currently operational in 22 states in the country including Abuja, Lagos, Oyo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa-ibom , Kaduna, Nassarawa and Ondo State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: