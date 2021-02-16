Tension in the country: Miyetti Allah calls for peaceful resolution

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has urged Nigerians to unite and seek common acceptable solution to douse the rising divisive tensions and insecurity threatening to tear apart the country.

MACBAN Southeast Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki who made the appeal in Enugu, yesterday, stressed the need for peace among Nigerians.

Siddiki lamented that the situation which most times were accompanied by emotive utterances and name-calling had affected the economic life of herders.

According to him, it had become very necessary to restore hope and sanity in the country through love for one another.

“The spate of insecurity and outbursts of emotive utterances across the country is further fanning the embers of fears among Nigerians.

“For the ordinary man, the situation is enough to infer that Nigeria might just be on the verge of activating its emergency security mode,” Sadiki said.

While commending the efforts of governments at all levels towards finding solutions to the situation on ground, “ the situation queries the ability of political leaders to ensure our safety in the immediate”.

He said that it was sad that herders that were being accused had borne the brunt of the insecurity in parts of the country, saying that herders had at various times been misunderstood.

Sadiki made it clear that their members were not interested in land grabbing and would never contest ownership of land with any host community.

“What we face today is a situation where the misdemeanor of others have largely rubbed-off on us but these trials shall come to pass.

“We only ask to be allowed to do our business until such a time when viable and more beneficial options are realised.

“We maintain our support for the authorities to go after criminals and rid the forests and cities of such bad elements in order to make life better for every Nigerian”, the MACBAN leader said.

He appealed to the state governments in the South East region to address the need for law abiding citizens to carry out their legitimate businesses in safe environments.

“We implore our people not to resort to self-help or avenge their losses. We trust that government is putting up positive response to earn the people’s trust by protecting them.

“We should seek true understanding, facilitate the warmth and cross pollinated business interactions that are mutually beneficial to Nigerians across board”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

