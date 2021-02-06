Tension in Osun communities as five persons sustain gunshot wound over land dispute

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

About five persons were said to have sustained gunshot injuries as Erin-Osun and Ilobu community in Irepodun local government area of Osun State renewed rivalry over land dispute.

It was gathered that the crisis broke out in the afternoon around Oke-Awesin area before it escalated to CAC area as some Ilobu residents attempted to resist ceding parts of their land to Erin-Osun.

As the news filtered into both neighbouring communities, youths were said to have mobilised themselves to the disputed area where two houses were said to have been vandalised.

About five persons reported to have sustained gun injuries were taken to Ilobu palace where they are said to be attended to by local hunters.

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said two persons from Ilobu, Azeez Adamu and Abdullah Tairu were shot in the legs during the crisis.

According to her, some Erin-Osun youths were dissatisfied over alleged ceding of parts of Ayedande said to be within their community to Ilobu during enumeration area demacation exercise.

She revealed that on getting to the disputed area, some group of people were discovered exchanging gunfire.

“Policemen were deployed from both Ifon division and Dugbe division in the state capital to the area to return normalcy.

“Two persons that sustained gunshot injuries have been taken to the hospital for treatment, while police have intensify patrol of the area to douse rising tension”, she said.

Meanwhile, a resident at Ilobu, Bola Adeyanju said as at 9pm, over 500 youths are gathered at Olobu palace while similar situation is also replicated at the Elerin palace in Erin-Osun waiting for who blinks first.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: