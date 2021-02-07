Tension as bandits attack Imo police station, kill officers, cart away arms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Tension mounted in Umulowo, IMO State, yesterday, after gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the police station in the town, killing some police officers and carting away arms. No fewer than two police officers were said to have lost their lives during the attack.

The attack, which happened in the early hours caused the villagers scampered for safety. Narrating the incident to Sunday Vanguard, a source in the community said: “The policemen who died resisted the armed robbers who were trying to force themselves into the police station in order to cart away ammunition. Apart from that about four other police officers were injured.

READ ALSO:

“We also discovered that the armed robbers had an assignment somewhere around Umuahia, and all they needed were enough weapons to carry out their operation and that was while they targeted the Umulowo police division to get ammunition.

“The armed robbers picked up some guns belonging to the officers and hurriedly left out of fear that there could be reinforcement both from the police and community vigilantes.”

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident said the police had commenced investigation to get full details of what happened.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: