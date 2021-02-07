Breaking News
Tension as bandits attack Imo police station, kill officers, cart away arms

File: Police station (Photo used to illustrate the story)

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Tension mounted in Umulowo, IMO State, yesterday, after gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the police station in the town, killing some police officers and carting away arms. No fewer than two police officers were said to have lost their lives during the attack.

The attack, which happened in the early hours caused the villagers scampered for safety. Narrating the incident to Sunday Vanguard, a  source  in  the community  said: “The policemen who died resisted the armed robbers who were trying to force themselves into the police station in order to cart away  ammunition. Apart from that about four other police officers were  injured.

“We also discovered that the armed robbers had  an assignment somewhere  around  Umuahia, and all they needed were  enough weapons to  carry out their operation and that was while they targeted the Umulowo police division to get  ammunition.

“The armed robbers picked up some guns belonging to the officers and hurriedly left out of fear that there could be reinforcement both from the police and community vigilantes.”

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident said the police had commenced investigation to get full details of what happened.

