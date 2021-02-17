Tension as 42-year-old man beats wife to death in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating a 42-year-old man, David Idibie, for the murder of his wife, Juliana Idibie in their residence at Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, Ajah Area of Lagos.

It was learned that the deceased, Juliana had engaged her husband David in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained a severe head injury, on 16th February 2021 at about 10 pm.

While lying in her pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson Lagos state police command CSP Adejobi Olumuyiwa said that police operative attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who was informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and Non-Governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.

Odumosu ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation. While reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, CP Hakeem Odumosu admonishes couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spear anyone who kills his or her spouse.

Commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased on her untimely, death CP Hakeem Odumosu promises to make sure justice is done in the case.

Vanguard News Nigeria

