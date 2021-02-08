Teenager to spend 2 months in jail for constituting public nuisance

Kindly Share This Story:

A Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a 19-year-old man, Hassan Amisu, to two months in correctional centre for causing panic and chaos within a community in Karu, Abuja.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, also gave him an option of N10,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crimes.

The convict, who resides at Angwan Hausawa, Karu, Abuja and claimed to be a mechanic, had pleaded guilty to the charges and begged for leniency.

He was charged with criminal intimidation, public nuisance and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, had told the court that a distressed caller from Angwan Tiv, Karu Village, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Jan.18.

“The person called and complained of how the convict was terrorising innocent members of the public and causing panic and chaos among them.

“A team of policemen led by ASP Bala Yunusa were drafted to the scene and the team arrested and brought the defendant to the station.

“However, in the course of searching him, he was found to be in possession of a sharp jack-knife and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp,” Adeyanju said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 397, 198 and 319 of the Penal Code.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: