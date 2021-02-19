Teenager in court for allegedly damaging Lagos government bus

Kindly Share This Story:

A teenager, name withheld, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging a bus belonging to the Lagos State Government.

The teenager whose residential address was not given, is charged with willful damage.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant willfully damaged the driver side safety glass of the bus with registration number EKY280XY, property of Lagos State Government.

Emuerhi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. at Ogba Bus Stop, Ikeja.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 339(6) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate J.A.Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 9 for trial.

