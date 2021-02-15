Tambuwal, Matwalle, commend gov Emmanuel for peace in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Governors of Sokoto and Zamfara states Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, and Dr. Bello Matwalle respectively, have commended their Akwa Ibom State counterpart, governor Udom Emmanuel for the existing peace in the State.

The duo gave their commendations last Sunday in Uyo, during their visit to commiserate with governor Emmanuel over the demise of prominent sons and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party, including late, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd), late Chief of Air State, Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok and state Chairman of the PDP, Udo Ekpenyong.

Speaking, Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal described Governor Emmanuel as a jewel that must be celebrated, not just by the PDP, but all Nigerian governors and leaders.

He lauded Emmanuel for remaining focused on developing the state in the face of the recent unfortunate occurrences in the state.

His words, “I want to commend Governor Udom Emmanuel for re-establishing peace and peaceful co-existence in Akwa Ibom State. The State has been rid of cult activities, people are moving freely and mingling freely. You cannot buy peace. I commend Governor Udom for that.

“Of course with the infrastructural development in the state it is really clear, the imprints are all over the place, the people are happy. And I believe that he has done a lot of giant strides in turning around Akwa Ibom. We (governors) commend him and we are proud of him.

“He is one of the jewels we celebrate anytime, any day; as governors of the PDP, as governors of Nigeria and as leaders. He is a voice in this country and we expected nothing less from him. He is a man for the future”.

Also, while expressing his condolences over the demise of the Akwa Ibom PDP stakeholders, Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Mutwalle, admired the peaceful ambiance of the state and called for prayers for peace in all parts of the country.

Mutwalle who said he was visiting Akwa Ibom state for the first time, urged Nigerians to unite against the insecurity in some parts of the country occasioned by banditry and other forms of criminality.

“Let us forget all our differences, let us be preaching peace wherever we find ourselves. We have to remain together. God did not make mistake in bringing all of us in one basket as Nigeria. Let’s try to protect our country”, He appealed.

In his response, Governor Udom Emmanuel thanked the duo for identifying with him and the people of the state in the season of grief, describing their visit and kind words as an expression of love that could not be taken for granted.

While lauding Governor Tambuwal for his peaceful disposition and for using his wide range of experience in leadership in the coordination of the PDP Governors Forum, he, however, sympathized with Governor of Zamfara state over the level of criminality and banditry he had been battling.

“Let me on behalf of the government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State share our sympathy on the recent happenings in the two States. The inferno at the market in Sokoto was something that made us devastated at a time like this when we are looking for infrastructure.

“Zamfara has a whole lot of mineral resources. We hope as PDP will come into the center in 2023 we should be able to harness all the resources for the benefit of the common man, for the people to have peace and prosperity in their daily lives” he stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

