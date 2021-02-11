Tagwaye foundation to hold official launch, fundraising ceremony to support education of underprivileged children, others in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

With the visionary mandate of connecting bridges and restoring hopes, a non governmental Organization in Nigeria known as Tagwaye Foundation is set to host its Official Launching and Fund Raising Ceremony for underprivileged and vulnerable children and households respectively.

According to reports, the Official Launching and Fund Raising for Tagwaye Foundation will be held on the 27th of February, 2021 at Banquet Hall, NAF Conference Center, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado Abuja. The ceremony is slated to commence with a symposium at 10am, which will be immediately followed by a Gala Night at 6:00pm.

Speaking with the Founder and President of Tagwaye Foundation, he noted that his interest and commitments towards supporting humanity has been a vision he has nurtured over the years, though behind cameras. He however stated that the approach may have changed, as he is coming out open with the official launching and Fund raising Ceremony of Tagwaye Foundation.

He further noted that the aim is to encourage collaborations with friends, development partners, government agencies and other Institutions to join the visionary course of making life better for less privileged persons, thereby restoring hopes to the hopeless and connecting bridges for the downtrodden in our immediate Communities.

The Official Launch ceremony of Tagwaye Foundation and Fund Raising Event is anticipated to witness the presence of notable Personalities across several industries and sectors in Nigeria. Over the years and in recent times, Tagwaye Foundation has continue to frontline several humanitarian projects and initiatives to ensure that live becomes better and brighter for those who are indeed disadvantaged.

Vanguard News Nigeria

