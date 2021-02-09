TAC tasks Buhari on lives, welfare of citizens

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka LATONA

THE National President of The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Pastor Sampson Igwe has urged the Federal Government to put in place policies and programmes to improve the nation’s economy and tackle insecurity in order to reduce the sufferings of Nigerians.

Igwe made the call while briefing journalists on the church forthcoming 7th quadrennial national convention scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the church convention ground, Olorunda Ketu, Lagos with the theme: ‘I will heal your land’.

The cleric also appealed to the federal government to initiate better welfare packages for security personnel, urging government to provide sophisticated equipment for the military to enable them to fight terrorism, banditry, insurgency and crimes ravaging the country.

In his words: “Our government should please take issue of security seriously. It is very sad that some set of people can conveniently enter a village, kill people and burn down the whole place and in most cases the people who committed the atrocities will not be arrested.

“What a good government should do to the people is to make sure that their properties and lives are secured. Any government that cannot do that should think twice.

“People had been clamoring for changing of security chiefs which the president has done. But doing that may not solve the issue of insecurity.

“We strongly believe that more need to be done by providing necessary equipment needed by the security personnel. Properly take care of their welfare,” he said.

On the national convention, Igwe said: “Once in every four years we gather together besides the annual national convention. This gathering is specifically intended to minister the word of God to the saints, thereby deepening their faith in Christ.

“The theme of the convention could not have come at any better time than now that our nation and other nations of the world are suffering untold hardship.

“Seasoned and anointed men of God have been prayerfully selected and saddled with the responsibility to deliver messages on the various sub-topics of the theme.

“We will also pray for our leaders that God should guide them properly in making policies that affect every one of us positively as Nigerians,” Igwe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

