S’West PDP youths slam Arapaja over attack on Fayose

A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), youths in the South-West, PDP Youths Congress (PDPYC), has described the former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja as a political wanderer.

The youths said it was funny that Arapaja, who just returned to the PDP less than four months ago, was the one talking about someone planning to destroy the PDP before moving to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to its Convener, Comrade Oluwole Durojaiye, it was shameful that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State could choose as his own candidate for the South-West Zonal Chairman, someone like Arapaja, who left PDP in 2014 and wandered in the wilderness of politics from Accord Party to APC, and later to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before returning to the PDP in November last year.

The PDP youths likened Arapaja’s statement to that of a tenant running his mouth and threatening to give quit notice to the owner of the house.

The PDPYC said it will wait to see how Arapaja, who has not spent four months in the PDP will be cleared to contest the zonal chairmanship in contravention of Section 8(A and B) and Section 9 of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

To us in the PDP, it is funny that a man like Arapaja, who enjoyed all the privileges that PDP can offer, but still left the party and stayed away for six years before coming back less than four months ago is the one sermonising about loyalty and commitment to the PDP.

If all of us, including Fayose had left the party when he (Arapaja) and Governor Makinde left, will there be anything left in the PDP by now that he will want to come and superintend over?

If Fayose did not destroy PDP during the six years that Arapaja was jumping from one party to the other, is it Political Wanderer Arapaja that will now know who wants to destroy PDP?

Vanguard News Nigeria

