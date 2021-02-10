S’West PDP: Olafeso Chairmanship aspiration receives boost as Fayose group meets in Akure

Kindly Share This Story:

…Begins mobilisation of delegates

In preparation for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Zonal Congress in the South-West, the group loyal to the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose met in Akure, Ondo State capital today, with a firm resolution to give all that it will take to return Dr Eddy Olafeso as the Zonal Chairman and Reverend Bunmi Jenyo as Secretary.

The group, which also cautioned the party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu and his office against manipulation of the delegates list, declared that “the South-West PDP is not up for sale.”

The closed-door meeting, which was held at the Alagbaka, Akure residence of Dr Olafeso, was a follow up to the meeting held in Fayose’s Lagos residence on Tuesday, January 9, 2021 to commence the mobilization and consolidation of members, especially delegates across the zone.

Also, the group directed its members to shun invitation to any meeting called by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, saying “such meetings are self-serving and for personal gains.”

The group commended Fayose for his leadership and strong commitment to PDP in the South-West in particular and Nigeria in general.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting was signed by the Zonal Caretaker Secretary, Hon Daisi Akintan, Chairmen of Osun, Ekiti, Lagos and Ogun States, Hon. Sunday Bisi, Chief Bisi Kolawole, Engr Adedeji Doherty and Dr Sikirulai Ogundele respectively.

It reads; “At our meeting held today under the leadership of our indefatigable leader, His Excellency Dr Ayo Fayose, due attention was accorded to developments across the Zone and the need to give proper attention to challenges in all the six States of Zone was adopted.

Also read:

“We reviewed strategies and in fact considered new Party management tactics that will strategically enhance and promote the growth and strength of the PDP in the South-West Zone. To this end, it was conclusively agreed that the immediate past Executive of the Zone under the leadership of Dr Eddy Olafeso displayed enough competence and candour during its last tenure and as such further endorsed, to be returned for another tenure through the next Zonal Congress.

“All leaders and State Chairmen are hereby placed on high alert and enjoined to immediately commence mobilization in their respective States for the next Zonal Congress.

“We are aware of steps being taken to tamper with the Delegates List for the Zonal Congress, therefore, we seize this opportunity to seriously warn the National Organising Secretary not to in any manner whatsoever compromise in the discharge of his responsibilities as such a development will certainly portend great danger for the Party in the Zone.

The National Working Committee is equally enjoined to be interested in all actions designed for execution as we progress to the Zonal Congress.

“We also note that ex-Gov Olagunsoye Oyinlola is still in pursuance of his self seeking assignment across the Zone. Much as we accord him his personal respect, it is, however, important to place on record that as a recent decamped to the Party, he remains ungrounded and uninformed to understand the tendencies at play currently, thus ill-equipped to be of any significant relevance at this significant period. Therefore, members are enjoined to shun and disregard his interloping actions.

“We again restate our commitment, dedication and loyalty to our Party.”

Apart from Fayose, Olafeso, chairmen of Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and the Lagos States and Zonal Caretaker Secretary, the meeting was attended by the immediate past Zonal Secretary, Bunmi Jenyo, six other members of the Zonal Caretaker Committee, some local government PDP Chairmen in Ondo State and other key leaders of the party and in the Zone.

Another meeting has been scheduled to be held with the delegates and other stakeholders in Ekiti State in a few days.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: