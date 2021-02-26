S’West PDP felicitates Adebutu on his 59th birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West zone has felicitated with the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Ogun State, Hon Ladi Adebutu on his 59th birthday.

The party, which described Hon Adebutu as one of its pillars in the zone, said the entire members and supporters of the PDP are appreciative of his contributions to the sustenance of the party, especially in Ogun State.

In a statement on Friday, by the Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, the PDP prayed that God will grant Hon Adebutu more fruitful years on earth.

Also read:

“To us in the South-West PDP, Hon Adebutu is a great gift from God to the people of Ogun State in particular and Nigeria in general. This can be seen in his exemplary leadership style and developmental strides when he was a member of the House of Reps.

“We are proud of him and we congratulate him on this occasion of his 59th birthday. It is our prayer that God will continue to make his days on earth fruitful and prevent evil from befalling him and his entire household.

“Happy Birthday LADO. ”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: