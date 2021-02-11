Suspected pirates attack passenger boats, abduct 64-yr-old chief, 6 others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

A 64-year-old chief and three others have been abducted by suspected pirates terrorising the people of the coastal area of Nembe, Brass and Akassa in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

The development, it was gathered, has forced maritime workers to down tools in the troubled axis, leaving commuters stranded.

The state Chairman of Nigerian Maritime Union, Ogoniba Ibingansi, confirmed on phone that the waterways are no longer safe and all boats operating along Odioma, Akassa, Brass and Nembe are no longer loading with passengers told to stay away.

Ibingansi also confirmed that the security agencies, including Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Bayelsa State Government, are battling to counter the pirates.

A source, who spoke under anonymity said: “Pirates have been operating along the waters since last Sunday. It is funny. They attacked some boats and robbed all the passengers, Monday evening.

“They abducted three persons, attacked another boat and kidnapped four. They used the earlier seized boat to release the first three persons.”

It was also learned that on Monday evening, along the Yenagoa-Akassa in Brass Local Government Area route, a businessman was stripped naked and taken away by the heavily armed pirates.

The rampaging sea robbers reportedly surfaced along Odioma Creek and attacked a boat heading to Nembe around 2 pm and took away one person. They attacked another boat heading to Brass from Nembe and abducted three persons.

CP orders manhunt for the kidnappers

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police Mike Okoli, has ordered an immediate manhunt for the kidnappers, who attacked speedboats and kidnapped passengers on the Okpoma/Odioma and Nembe/Brass waterways on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:

In a statement, spokesman of the command, Asinim Butswat, said the two separate incidents occurred simultaneously and six passengers were allegedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen suspected to be pirates.

He said: “In a joint operation, operatives from the Marine Police, Navy and Joint Task Force of Operation Delta Safe are combing the creeks to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the kidnappers.

“The command appeals to the good people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and volunteer useful information to enable the security agencies to fish out these hoodlums.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: