Suspected cultist dies in Ogun as supremacy fight enters Day 4

By Bose Adelaja

The fight for supremacy between two rival cultists’ groups which started in Alakuko, Lagos State and extended to Dalemo, Ogun State, has entered Day 4 with the death of one of the leaders of the suspected cultists.

The deceased who was hacked to death by a rival group was said to be traced to a hospital where he was receiving medical attention after one of the clashes.

This brought the number of deaths in the area to four within a space of four days.

Vanguard had reported that three suspected cultists were killed over the weekend following a cultist clash.

The death which occurred on Monday was said to have sparked fresh violence which grounded commercial activities in the area.

It was gathered that the deceased was the second in command to the leader of Eiye Confraternity in Dalemo area before he was traced to the hospital and hacked to death.

Eye witnesses’ account said a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army and relevant authorities were on ground to restore calmness to the area but upon their exit from the scene, the cultists were said to have resurfaced drumming for war.

The leader of Eiye Confraternity in Dalemo simply identified as “Confidence” was said to have been seen at Dalemo bus-stop, weeping profusely over the death of his second in command.

As at 1: 30 pm, three Divisional Police Officers from Alakuko, Alayinla and their colleague were on ground appealing to the suspected cultists for calm.

However, shops, offices and market activities were on standstill as a result of the fracas.

A resident Muiz Ahmed said there is need for security operatives to intensify efforts in the axis. He said, “security operatives have patrolled the axis twice today to restore normalcy but as soon as they exit, cultists will take over the area and thereby restricting human movement in the axis. Buses and cars have stopped their activities except for commercial motorcyclists,”

Vanguard had reported on Sunday that there was tension in Alakuko, Sango/Tollgate and Dalemo as some teenage miscreants identified as members of a cultist group called “Shaku-Shaku Boys” were terrorising the area.

The Spokesperson, Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi did not give details when contacted but his Lagos State counterpart, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the Police will dig deep into the matter.

