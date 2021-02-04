Sunday Igboho wants to protect his people, but… – Tunde Bakare

Kindly Share This Story:

Pastor Tunde Bakare has reacted to the developing story surrounding herdsmen in the southwest and the delicate actions taken by none state actors like Sunday Igboho.

While he advises the government to be more proactive in handling brewing security matters, Pastor Bakare cautioned that Sunday Igboho must not act outside the ambit of the law.

Responding to questions on Arise TV, the outspoken pastor expressed that he was relieved to hear that Sunday Igboho had apologised to the Ooni of Ife over his inflammatory statement on the roles of the royal father and other Yoruba leaders in handling Fulani herdsmen terrorising the southwest.

“I am happy to hear that Sunday Igboho has apologised, the stool of the Ooni should be respected. While Igboho is trying to defend his people, he should be careful and not break the law in the process,” he said

He cautioned that there should not be an action that would make Yorubas in Fulani territory feel threatened.

He advised the government to do more in ensuring security of lives and properties.

Sunday Igboho in a viral video apologised to the Ooni of Ife Thursday morning, stating that he never meant to disrespect the stool of the royal father.

Vanguard News Nigeria

