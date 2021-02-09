Sultan led-JNI backs Ganduje’s suspension of Jabbar

Kindly Share This Story:

…Claims cleric denigrates the prophet

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubaka, led-Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, has lauded the Kano State Government led by Abdullahi Ganduje, for suspending the activities and preaching of Kano Muslim scholar, Abdul Jabbar.

Secretary-General, JNI Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement, said “The generation of the Companions (may Allah be pleased with them) is the best of all generations hence anyone who tries to insult or malign their integrity would be vehemently opposed by every true sincere Muslim the world over. Thus, the actions of Abdul Jabbar of Kano stand condemned detested and completely opposed. It is clearly an indirect insult on the personality of the noble Prophet (PBUH) which we will never take lightly.

“In the same vein, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam commends the timely intervention of the Kano State Government as it suspended the activities and “preaching” of the said Abdul Jabbar throughout the State pending the outcome of investigations instituted against him.

”We pray that Allah SWT will continue to guide the government and support it in all its noble undertakings. We also urge the governments to sustain the tempo until all such blasphemous innuendoes are completely eradicated and the Muslim societies are freed from such quasi-Muslim scholars.

“The ‘Zauren Malamai’ of Kano State has really played a vital but expected role in tackling the vituperations of Abdul Jabbar and prompting the government to action. The Ulama’ should not relent in galvanizing the Ummah of the Prophet (PBUH) under the teachings of pristine Islam devoid of attacking the personalities of the Prophet’s house-holds and his revered companions. We urge the Ulama’ to continue to unite and present a common front as a vanguard for the protection of Islam from any form of attack and falsification. We pray to Allah SWT to continue to guide these Ulama’ and preserve them upon goodness.”

JNI urges the Muslim community to persistently seek for the true knowledge and understanding of Islam so as to practice the religion without being swayed and deceived by unguided “scholars”.

