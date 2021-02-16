STRIKE: Ondo government, doctor’s meeting end in deadlocked

Kindly Share This Story:

…We are being maltreated, We won’t go back to work- Doctors

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Striking doctors in Ondo state have said that there was no agreement yet for them to end their two weeks strike.

The doctors under the aegis of Ondo state government doctors forum said their meeting with the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and other government officials ended with without any concrete achievement.

The Spokesperson, Dr Olubosede Omolayo told newsmen in Akure that it was unfortunate that government allowed the strike to drag this long.

Recall that doctors in government hospitals had embarked on an indefinite strike, 14 days ago over payment of 50 percent Nov. 2020 salary and nonpayment of several allowances, and are yet to return to work.

Dr Omolayo lamented that ” that the judiciary workers were paid 100 per cent of their salary, while medical doctors were paid 50 per cent during a time they should be encouraged in the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

“Some Doctors are being owed as much as five months salary arrears. it is unfortunate and highly insensitive that this strike has been allowed to last this long by the State Government without consideration for the health of the people.

“Especially those whose conditions requires regular medical attention and those pregnant women and children, majority of whom cannot afford private medical treatment because the people have been impoverished.

“We also know that people of the state are dying at home without record.

“For the benefit of the people of the State, the Government should address our germane concerns.

“How can a hungry Doctor give his best to the patient or how can a frustrated Doctor who cannot pay his bills concentrate at work?

” How does he fuel his/her car and finance transportation to work since he cannot work from home?

“We hereby implore the good people of Ondo State and beyond to join their voices with ours (Health workers) to demand for better treatment of the Doctors in Ondo State,” she said.

Omolayo said the state had been having increasing cases of covid-19 infections since the commencement of the strike, which she said: ”should call for serious concern of all well-meaning citizens of Ondo State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

