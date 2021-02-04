Stop intimidating Civil Servants, PDP tells APC in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has condemned the alleged threats by the Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC Abdullahi Abbas on Civil Servants in the state where he allegedly warned that they register with the party or lose benefits from the government.

This was stated by the state PDP chairman, Shehu Wada Sagagi in a press conference in Kano on Thursday.

“The Kano state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has condemned the recent threats by the Acting Chairman of the ruling APC in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas on the state civil servants by saying all prospective applicants for any recruitment must be registered members of APC.

“Despite the state’s inability to pay minimum wage, the rampant and reckless deductions from salaries of Kano state civil servants which further increased their hardship.

Also read:

“The recent threat coming from the APC leadership has shown the crass tendencies to politicise the civil service, a position that our party PDP decided to tackle vehemently.

“With this statement, the PDP wishes to caution the ruling party and its agents to stop intimidating civil servants and allow them to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with set rules as the engine room of the government.

“To us, ignorance is not an excuse. It is clearly stated in the civil service rules that no officer is allowed to be partisan.

“We are aware that the APC suffers a major setback as people of Kano are dissuaded not to participate in the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise because the party has failed to fulfil its promises both at federal and state levels” he stated.

Further speaking on the recent party registration the chairman explained that the poor turnout is proof that people are tired of the APC for its lack of performance since it came to power.

“The low turnout of the ruling party’s registration exercise has proven our assertion that Nigerians and indeed people of Kano are tired with the leadership of the APC for its inability to create economic prosperity as revealed by the recent national performance grant report, where Kano scored one of the lowest performance rates among other states of the federation” he declared.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: