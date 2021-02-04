StarTimes offers families special nighttime entertainment with Jenifa’s Diary, AMCOP Exclusive Movies

Kindly Share This Story:

StarTimes has demonstrated its unremitting commitment to deliver quality content to African families by bringing Funke Akindele’s Industreet drama series and another season of Jenifa’s Diary as well as movie hours dedicated to new and exclusive Nollywood movies weekly.

This is part of the pay-TV entertainment provider’s ways of making top family entertainment accessible to more audiences across sub-Saharan Africa.

The new season of Jenifa’s Diary airs every Sunday from February 7 at 8pm on its Nollywood Plus channel with a repeat on Wednesdays at 7pm. Industreet will start airing on Saturday, February 6 at 8pm on Area 10 Channel.

Also, Friday nights just got better! African Movie Channel (AMC) will be showing its newest original and exclusive movies from its own production hub, AMCOP – AMC Original Productions, every Friday at 8pm from January till December 2021, all in stunning High Definition.

AMC is a premium 24-hour African movie channel, showcasing only the finest Nollywood movies. The movies include AMC’s own exclusive originals directly from its very own production division, AMCOP, and the biggest and latest cinema blockbusters, all in brilliant High Definition, for the entire family.

Among the new and exclusive AMCOP movies to watch out every Friday at 8 pm this February include Self Sentence starring Anthony Monjaro, Bolaji Ogunmola and Hadiza Abubakar on February 5; Lockdown starring Moc Madu, Chinelo Ejianwu, Cynthia Shalom and Micheal Odeh

on February 12; For Richer starring Tope Tedela, Debby Felix, Raphael Niyi and Chinwe Craig on February 19; and Golden Spoon starring Tope Tedela, Bofie Itombra, Michael Ejoor and Brutus Richards on February 26. These AMCOP movies were released in 2021.

These exclusive originals, together with the latest A-grade and cinema blockbusters on African Movie Channel, are showing in stunning HD for viewers’ enhanced viewing experience.

African Movie Channel HD is available on StarTimes, StarSat, and TopStar across Africa on DTT channel 018 and DTH channel 185.

Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said: “We want families to enjoy special night time ambience at home through our carefully curated programmes offering not only delicious treats but also deepening family fond moments. We carry on from where we left off in 2020, a year that we introduced loads of fantastic channels and content. 2021 is going to be Bigger, Brighter, Better, with more fantastic entertainment.”

