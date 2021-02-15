Stanel Master Class: Obiano, Kalu others extol Dr Stanley Uzochukwu for investing in Nigerian youths

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of Stanel Group has been extolled by Nigerian political and business leaders for his efforts in putting together the programme, “Stanel Youths Empowerment Master Class” for Nigerian youths in Awka during the weekend.

The leaders made the commendations at the just concluded Stanel youths empowerment master class organised by Dr Uzochukwu in collaboration with the Anambra State government and Access Bank Plc.

The three days programme which ended on Sunday attracted above 7,000 Nigerian youths from across the country.

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke said Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, as young as he was, has put Anambra in the World map.

According to him, “Dr Uzochukwu has put Anambra in the World map.

“He is a young man with multiple ideas and has done what elders could not do”.

Obiano advised the youths to emulate the virtue of Uzochukwu and be good citizens.

The guest speakers, Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Alfred Achebe and former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim separately applauded the organiser of the initiative, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, describing him as young man of exploit. They both thanked Uzochukwu and advised the participants to learn from the experiences of the speakers and be determined to succeed through legitimate means.

Speaking, Senate Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu expressed satisfaction on Uzochukwu’s commitment to youths development in Nigeria and advised the participants to turn around and get people like Uzochukwu to mentor them.

READ ALSO:

“The young man, Stanley, is committed to youths development.

“There is no successful man without hard work, visions, commitment and, of course, mentorship. Get back to your successful elders to mentor you”, Kalu told the youths.

In his keynote address, owner of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema shared his own life experiences with the youths while applauding the organiser, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu for his interest in youths development in Nigeria.

Onyema advised the youths to be God-fearing in all their dealings and trust God for their change of levels.

Dr Onyema promised to employ 30 participants who studied engineering courses through STANEL youths empowerment platform.

Dr Uzochukwu in his opening remarks and while fielding questions from newsmen disclosed that he feels fulfilled in impacting the lives of young Nigerians to live their dreams.

“I feel very fulfilled seeing young people going after their dreams resolutely.”

He said there seemed to be a gap and there was need to begin to mentor young people because he believed that they needed direction.

According to him, “A lot of young people had opportunities to access business, access wisdom and a host of other invaluable advice from the invited keynote speakers who have gone through the vicissitudes of life to attain success.”

He explained that the event was organised to mentor youths on right thinking and value orientation to help them succeed in their various endeavours.

“When we have proper mentors, there are mistakes that we won’t make; as young people, we need direction from people that have been there to take us there,” he added.

He admonished the participants to hold on to God, be hard-working, value-oriented as well as look for a mentor for positive direction in life.

Uzochukwu, however, advised youths against violence as a means of expressing their bitterness or making demands from government.

“How can we burn down businesses where our loved ones earn a living from?

“How can we kill fellow human beings just because we want to drive a point? I think as young people, we need to channel our energy towards a more productive venture and towards nation building,” he said.

Other speakers at the event included Senator Ifeanyi Uba, owner of COSCHARIS, Dr Cosmas Maduka, Prof Charles Soludo, Prof Pat Utomi, Senator Victor Umeh. Prof Lilian Orogbu and other former and serving senators, Reps members and a host of other successful business leaders.

Kindly Share This Story: