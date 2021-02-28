StanChart partners with vetifly to provide convenience for Clients

Kindly Share This Story:

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria entered a unique partnership with Vetifly. This on-demand helicopter service flies from Victoria Island to Ikeja International airport and vice versa for as low as $150 per seat.

The partnership with Vetifly was born out of a need to provide convenience for clients; the Alliances teams working closely with the priority segment of the Bank’s Consumer, Private and Business Banking (CPBB) arm developed this initiative. With a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to providing relevant banking solutions to meet existing and prospective clients’ needs.

Speaking on the Partnership, Chima Ebor, Priority Banking head, said: “At Standard Chartered Bank, we aim to continually improve the lives of our clients by partnering with like-minded organizations such as Vetifly. That’s why we are very excited about this new partnership and the potential benefits to clients.”

One of the current unique offerings to clients under this partnership is that from now till April 30th 2021, when clients register on the Vetifly website – www.vetifly.com, Vetifly will credit the client’s wallet with a special bonus within 72hours as part of the cost for their first trip.

Abiodun Olawale- Cole, Country Manager, Vetifly added ‘for Businessmen and Businesswomen who do not like to waste time in traffic. This service will be the solution for them as Vetifly helps save time as well as travel in style.

Other benefits of being a Priority Client of Standard Chartered include access to a wide range of Investment Solutions with advice from our seasoned Investment Advisors, personal loans, mortgage loans, Salary advance (personal overdraft), Credit Card and an exclusive Visa Debit card with amazing privileges like access to over 800 Airport Lounges.

