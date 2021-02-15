StanChart hosts clients to Companies and Allied Matters Act and Finance Act 2020 roundtable discussion

Kindly Share This Story:

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria limited in conjunction with leading law firm, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO) hosted clients, Global investors, Custodians, Bankers and Institutional investors to a review of the major changes in the CAMA and Finance Act 2020 and its impact their businesses.

Speaking on the event, Olukorede Adenowo, Executive Director, Commercial, Corporate & Institutional Banking (CCIB) said:

We have provided this platform to reinforce our thought leadership capability especially on topical matters that affect our clients. This session is one in a series of client engagements that we organise as part of our value added benefits to our Corporate clients. The Commercial, Corporate & Institutional Banking (CCIB) is a coverage model that builds on our product and network capabilities to offer our clients a consistent experience by delivering excellent financial solutions.

Mrs. Ozofu ‘Latunde Ogiemudia, a partner with UUBO gave an insightful presentation on the CAMA and it’s far reaching impact on subjects from electronic innovation and Plc governance to Corporate structures and financial assistance. She said ‘The updates to CAMA are welcome and what the Nigerian Businesses have been looking forward to as it provides absolute clarity on several matters and eliminates existing bottles necks and bureaucracy.

The presentation on The Finance Act 2020 was delivered by another Partner with UUBO, Mrs Lolade Ososami, which covered the changes to tax (VAT, CITA, PIT, etc) tax processing, potential risks and advice to Corporations.

From fast growing firms to the world's biggest multinationals, Standard Chartered Bank offers a wide range of highly specialised services designed for your complex business needs. This can be attributed to our global network. Our CCIB Business provides solutions covering Financial Markets, Corporate Finance, Transaction Banking, Institutions, Banks, Multinationals

