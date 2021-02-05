SSANU, NASU begin nationwide strike Feb 5 – Officials

Kindly Share This Story:

The Leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-teaching staff unions of universities says it will go ahead with its nationwide strike on Feb. 5, to compel the Federal Government to address their demands, a statement from the unions has said.

The JAC non-teaching staff are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of the Universities (NASU).

Mr Peters Adeyemi, NASU General Secretary, said this in a statement jointly signed by Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU President, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the JAC of the two unions NASU and SSANU had last week threatened to embark on strike on Feb. 5, to press home its demands.

The demands included, rectifying inconsistencies in the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS), non- payment of arrears of Minimum Wage, delay in renegotiation with government, NASU and SSANU 2009 agreement, among others.

It would also be recalled that Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, and other government officials, had met at a conciliation meeting on Wednesday, to address most of the unions’ demands.

NAN also reports that a joint committee was set up to address anomalies complained of by the unions and they were given 48 hours, to communicate the possible date for the next meeting.

According to Adeyemi, in view of the outcome of the meeting, the leadership of the JAC of NASU and SSANU at the branches had been directed to convene joint general meetings on Friday, Feb. 5.

“This is to give reports on the outcome of the conciliation meeting and pass resolutions on the way forward. The resolutions of the branches must reach the respective National Secretariats on or before Tuesday, Feb. 9.”

“In the meantime, the nationwide strike takes effect from 12 midnight, 5 Feb., 2021, pending any contrary resolution by the branches,” he said.

