Sportsville award is motivation for higher performance— Ilaboya

By Jacob Ajom

The maiden Sportsville Awards which held at the Ibis Royale Hotel in Lagos on Saturday attracted the Who is Who in Nigerian sports and all the awardees were either physically present or sent their representatives who received their plaques except for the Rivers State Governor, Neysom Nwike who asked that his award presentation should hold in his office in Port Harcourt.

Speaking just before the presentation started, Chairman of Sportsville, Hon. Frank Ilaboya said the awards was initiated as a source of motivation to all the winners who had done wonderfully in their respective callings and to sow others that if one does well, his/her efforts will not go unnoticed.

Quoting the late sportscaster, Ernest Okonkwo, Ilaboye who is the chairman of Owan West Local Government Area in Edo State said, “if you cheer after a goal was scored, you are only reacting to an impulse, but when you cheer before a goal is scored you are motivating the players.”

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida expressed joy and surprise at the way the award came. “This is one award I cherish so much because it came to me by surprise. I feel greatly honoured that our modest contributions are being recognised by Nigerians. It will spur us to do more.”

On his part, President-General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo thanked the organisers of the awards and gave special mention to the Nigerian sporting media, saying, “they made me and the supporters club what we are today. This award is very important to me because it was given me by those who have been monitoring me for the past 45 years.”

Enyimba of Aba Chairman, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu received his with his wife by his side, the NFF President Amaju Pinnick’s award was received by his representative, the NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire.

Other awardees were Dr. Larry Izamoje, Ebi Egbe of Monimichelle, Engineer Habu Gumel and Aisha Falode.

Chairman of Sportsville, Honourable Frank Ilaboya also received a surprise award from the organisers of the Sportsville Awards for his untiring efforts at sustaining the TV Show for the past twenty years.

Vanguard News Nigeria

