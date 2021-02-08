Soyinka: Listen to voice of reason, MBF tells President Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

The National President of Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, Monday said that Prof. Wole Soyinka’s warning that the lingering herdsmen crisis could led the country into a civil war if President Muhammadu Buhari fails to act fast was timely and perfectly correct.

In his reaction yesterday in Makurdi, Dr. Pogu cautioned that the unity of the country would be threatened if armed herders were allowed to continue their attacks on a monolithic South West. He urged the president to listen to the voice of reason and act fast.

According to him, “Prof. Soyinka’s call was timely and perfectly correct. These armed herders did the same thing unchallenged in the Middle Belt and nothing happened despite the accusations of collusion with the security forces.

“Now they have gone to a monolithic group, which is the South West, and in such a monolithic group they are no match to the structures on ground.

“If they continue the attacks the way they have been going about it in the Middle Belt and other parts of the country with impunity, certainly a civil war will erupt and it is going to be an unfortunate situation.

“So it is high time President Buhari woke up if he was sleeping before, to address the issue, unless he never cared in the first place.

“But a President who cares, seeing the clear handwriting on the wall, coupled with the escalation we are witnessing on daily basis, as we move forward, a smart president will address the nation and do something very quickly.

“It is unfortunate but it is good that people like Prof. Wole Soyinka are speaking on the matter, at least the man might listen to the voice of reason, seek wise counsel and save the country from going down the drain.

“The warning is timely because a civil war in the country now would mean total balkanization of this country. May God help us.”

