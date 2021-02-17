Sowore at 50: Ikubese gives youths two options to seize power in 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Presidential Aspirant and Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, yesterday at the 50th birthday celebration of Omoyele Sowore at Labour House, Federal Capital Territory Abuja, stated that Nigerian youths have only two options to take over power in 2023

While appreciating Sowore for his doggedness over the years in fighting for a functional Nigerian state, Ikubese stated that the only way these agitations can come to fruition is if youths take over political power and run the country aright, otherwise youths will forever be protesting and singing solidarity songs on the streets while the old politicians will continue to recycle themselves in office.

The medical practitioner stated that the first option is for Nigerian youths to come together and collapse all their various political parties into one and persuade all Nigerian youths and lovers of a new Nigeria to come into the party and vote its candidates into office.

Ikubese stated that this was what the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) was meant to achieve in 2018 during the build up to the 2019 presidential election, when the various youth presidential aspirants came together to produce a single Candidate. He regretted that this experiment which was largely unsuccessful then because some of the youthful presidential aspirants walked away, is still what is needed by the youths to take over the political leadership of Nigeria

Speaking further, Ikubese said that the second option is for the youths to move enmass into the existing All Progressives Congress (APC) or People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and take over from within.

He stated that while many youths will want to kick against the second option, it becomes inevitable if they fail to come together, bury their egos and adopt the first option.

Ikubese asked, “of what use is one carrying the toga of the Chairman of a political party that cannot win even a councilorship election?”

He thus admonished that all the “smaller” political parties should swallow their prides and come together under a single political party where they will be more effective and be able to wrestle power from the two major parties of APC and PDP.

While responding to the various speakers, Sowore appreciated the organisers of the surprise event but cautioned that no one should wish him “long life and prosperity” as he is neither excited by both.

The surprise birthday celebration was witnessed by human rights activists and representatives of civil societies, including Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians and Tope Fasua, former Presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP).

