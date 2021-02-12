South-West PDP mourns Jakande, tells Buhari not to shed crocodile tears

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West has described the death of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande as the “demise of the last of the real Awoist among the so-called Awo-cap-wearing progressives.”

The party, however, admonished President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) progressives to allow Lagosians to mourn their hero in peace and stop their crocodile tears over his death.”

Reacting to the death of Jakande in a statement on Friday, by its Zonal Director Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, the PDP said if not that teaching of history was stopped in the country, the present and future generations of Lagosians will worship Jakande like a god.

The South-West PDP said what Jakande did in Lagos State within four years has not been equalled by all those who have governed the State since 1983.

“We in the South-West PDP mourn the passing unto glory of a real servant of the people, whose footprints will remain on the sands of Lagos State forever.

“His death, though painful, is a fulfilment of the will of Allah (Subhanahu wa ta’ala) and we are confident that for his deeds while alive, he will be granted Aljannah firdaus.

“However, it is our admonition to President Buhari and his APC not to shed crocodile tears over the death of Jakande.

“It is on record that Buhari cancelled the Lagos Metroline network initiated by Jakande then and went ahead to pay compensation to the French company that handled it, costing Lagosians over $78 million.

“If not because of Buhari’s 1984 act of wickedness, transportation problems in Lagos would have been solved permanently.‬ The metro line project would have made life easier and changed the face of transportation in Lagos.

“Same Buhari and his APC people are now on the rooftops, eulogising Jakande after his death. To us in the South-West PDP, this is hypocrisy at its ridiculous peak and it is unacceptable.

“It is our prayer that God will grant the family he left behind, the government and people of Lagos State the strength to bear the loss.”

