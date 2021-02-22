Vanguard Logo

South-East governors wade into Imo govt, Okorocha impasse

The South-East Governors Forum has waded into the impasse between the Imo government and the state’s former governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Recall  that a squabble ensued between both sides’ supporters on February 21 when Okorocha allegedly broke into the Royal Spring Palm Apartment, Owerri, sealed by the Imo government on February 19.

The situation was brought under control by the Imo Police Command, which later arrested the senator.

Chairman of the forum, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze on Monday said that the forum was already handling the issue.

Umahi said that contacts have already been made to resolve the impasse and assured that both parties have agreed to a truce.

“South-east leaders are capable of settling their disputes internally instead of washing their linen in public.

“We sue for calm among the supporters of both leaders to ensure a timely and amicable resolution of the disagreement,’’ the statement read.

The forum’s chairman urged Imo and south-east citizens to conduct their business peacefully and according to the law.

“They should also shun provocative statements as we work towards restoring normalcy to the situation.’’ 

