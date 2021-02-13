South Africa among three key markets to join trade-boosting global programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The World Logistics Passport (WLP), a major policy initiative established to increase trading opportunities between emerging markets, announces India, Indonesia and South Africa as members. They join Colombia, Senegal, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Uruguay and the UAE in a club of trading nations sharing expertise to smooth trade flows around the world.

The WLP creates opportunities for business across Africa, Asia, Central and South America to improve existing trading routes and develop new ones, through the world’s first logistics loyalty programme for freight forwarders and traders. It overcomes non-tariff trade barriers by fast-tracking cargo movement, reducing administrative costs, advancing cargo information and facilitating movement between ports and air.

According to CEO, World Logistics Passport, Mike Bhaskaran, a prime example of the benefits of the programme is the cargo journey from Jakarta to Johannesburg. Transporting high-value, low-weight goods through historically established transport routes in Europe takes considerably longer, and is therefore more expensive, than if the goods pass through Dubai. Through the WLP, traders can expect to save 25% on freight costs and 10% on transit time moving goods from Indonesia to South Africa.

Bhaskaran said that the benefits are aimed at local and foreign producers. “Specifically, the WLP process is to work with partners to identify pain points in the trade and logistics journey and then finding and implementing benefits to fix them. Local manufacturers and businesses will be able to benefit from quicker processes, less documentation and less cost when exporting from the country”.

Bhaskaran further that the WLP has a proven track record. In Dubai, 12 local providers have confirmed more than 50 benefits which have in turn been applied to over 300 traders, accounting for approximately 50% of the emirate’s trade. Since its inception in 2019, the WLP has generated more than AED 3 billion in total trade.

“The World Logistics Passport increases resilience in global supply chains and removes the barriers that prevent developing economies from trading as freely as they might, which is more important than ever as governments around the world seek to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. This announcement shows that governments and businesses are thinking differently about how goods and services move round the world, and we are delighted to welcome India, Indonesia and South Africa to the club,” he added.

