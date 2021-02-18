Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

Former Deputy Governors of Lagos State, Mrs Sara Sosan, Mrs Idiat Adebule, leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Local Government chairmen and traditional leaders in Badagry division, have rejected the proposed bill in the Lagos State House of Assembly to merge the Badagry division with the Alimosho federal constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the Badagry division, Prince Adio Oluwa, in a communiqué said, “The people of Badagry division as represented by our traditional rulers, community leaders, the political leaders and different professional groups of Badagry division rejects the proposed re-delineation of the long existing and the historical structure of the divisions in Lagos State.

“Badagry division is strongly opposed to the proposed merging of the present Badagry division with Alimosho federal constituency which is presently in Ikeja division,” he said.

Oluwa, meanwhile, urged members of the state House of Assembly representing Badagry division to convey their decision to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

