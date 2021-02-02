SON warns against under-dispensing of medical gases

Kindly Share This Story:

ECONOMY

By Providence Adeyinka

Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON has alerted the public to complaints of under-dispensing of oxygen and other medical gases by plant owners in some parts of the country.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, noted that oxygen is a critical product in the treatment of respiratory ailments in emergency situations, particularly in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to SON, its use by certified medical personnel is strictly in recommended volumes and dosages for effectiveness in treatment.

SON stated: “The inadequacy in volume and dosage of oxygen and other medical gases has been reported to have consequences on the treatment of patients in the country resulting in loss of lives in some cases.

“To this end, gas plants across the country must ensure accurate volume in the sale of oxygen and other medical gases to customers as a matter of responsibility.”

He advised health institutions and practitioners to carefully and regularly check the pressure of oxygen and other medical gas cylinders for strict compliance with labelled specifications.

He disclosed that SON offices across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory have been directed to ensure close monitoring and strict compliance with standards of volume in the sale of oxygen and other medical gases to customers by gas plants.

Furthermore, he warned that any gas plant or dealer found to be under-dispensing oxygen or other medical gases would be made to face the full weight of the law as enshrined in the SON Act No. 14 of 2015.

