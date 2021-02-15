Some Yoruba monarchs, leaders aid criminal herdsmen— Agbekoya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Agbekoya Farmers Society on Monday expressed worry that some traditional rulers and leaders in the South-West are aiding killer herdsmen in perpetuating crimes in Yorubaland.

It also disclosed that lsikilu Wakili, the notorious leader of the criminal Fulani herdsmen is still in Kajola under the protection of a monarch.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Olatunji Bandele stated that President General of the group, Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola wondered why traditional rulers in the region could aid and abate killer herdsmen in Yorubaland.

The statement reads: “The criminal Fulani herdsmen and their leader, Isikilu Wakili, whom Agbekoya security men have been on the trail since last week have been found in their hideout in Kajola via Ayete in lbarapa area of Oyo State. We have confirmed that lsikilu Wakili the notorious leader of the criminal Fulani herdsmen is still in Kajola via Ayete under the protection of his landlord Chief Odomofin of Ayete and its traditional ruler in Ayete.

“lsikilu Wakili, the notorious leader of the criminal Fulani herdsmen, who was widely reported in the news that he had fled from Kajola village via Ayete in lbarapa area of Oyo State is still in that village with his criminal herdsmen terrorizing farmers and innocent citizens in Kajola village via Ayete.

The traditional ruler of Ayete,Oba Asawo of Ayete and Chief Alafua of Ayete confirmed that lsikilu Wakili is still in Kajola village via Ayete and that there is little they could do because they are not his landlord and that Chief Odomofin of Ayete is his landlord. Chief Alafua of Ayete, who is also the Chairman of Police community relations committee of Ayete disclosed that Isikilu Wakili is still terrorizing the farmers and innocent people of Kajola village where he had been living for over 10 years.

We have it on good authority that nobody dare challenged him even if his cattles destroyed their farms. Wakili was formerly under the Seriki Saliu who had relocated to Kwara State after he was confronted and eventually evicted by the Yoruba human rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo lgboho, but today he has taken over as the kingpin of criminal Fulani herdsmen in Kajola village.

“Our people have abandoned their homes in Kajola village and farmers have also left their farms for fear of lsikilu Wakili and his criminal Fulani herdsmen, who attack or lay ambush for them unaware. There are no security agents in Kajola village that can protect the people.

“Arrangements have initially been concluded with the traditional ruler of Ayete to go and arrest Wakili and a peace meeting arranged for Tuesday with the Yoruba and Fulani community but was later turned down with the excuse that they have left everything for the Governor Seyi Makinde to handle.

“We are using this medium to call on Governor Seye Makinde to intensify efforts in protecting the farmers, food stuff traders, women and other innocent citizens of lbarapa area, especially those who are in Kajola village where the criminal Fulani herdsmen are terrorizing the people of the area.

Agbekoya is patiently waiting for a responsive and proactive action on this matter because our farmers are battle ready to flush out this criminal Fulani herdsmen if government security agent are not effective.

“We also have it on good authority that some traditional rulers and some political and community leaders are supporting these killer herdsmen. Something has to be urgently done before it gets out of hand.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

