Soft skills will help girls appreciate tech career, says Afro-Tech Girls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Non-profit organization Afro-Tech Girls has said that provision of soft skill capacity building could help girls and women appreciate Information and Communications based careers.

The group made the statement at a conference it held to commemorate the 2021 International Day of Women and Girls in Science themed ‘Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.’

Afro-Tech Girls is focused on encouraging and empowering females in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

The event which was hosted in partnership with IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of IHS Towers, saw female speakers from the medical, science and technology sectors interact with over 100 participants in attendance online and a further 100 girls from public secondary schools watching from their classrooms. The event was also used as a soft launch of a longer-term partnership between Afro-Tech Girls and IHS Nigeria.

Co-founder, Afro-Tech Girls, Adeola Shasanya said the theme of the event, reinforced present challenges associated with the current pandemic and highlighted how women in science are currently playing a critical role to address these challenges.

Shasanya said that confidence and soft skills needed to be improved to drive more interests among the young females looking to build careers in STEM

She said: “We are grateful for organisations like IHS Nigeria that have committed to improve STEM outcomes in Nigeria particularly within young females. We are confident that their support will go a long way to ensure these females are equipped with the skills required to compete and contribute immensely in STEM-related careers.”

Some of the speakers at the event included – Dr. Ngozi Onyia, MD, Paelon Memorial Hospital; Ms. Cima Sholotan, Director of Sustainability & Corporate Communications, IHS Nigeria; Dr. Yetunde Adewunmi, Microbiologist, Wadsworth Center, New York State Department of Health; Dr. Mobola Oyefule, Medical Doctor, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota; Dr. Kemi Ezenwanne, Medical Doctor, Armoured Shield Medical Centre; Ms. Jessica Uwoghiren, Data Analytics Expert; and Ms. Gloria Okereke, Team Lead, Network Operating Centre, IHS Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: